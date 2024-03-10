Women rally for several key issues, including reproductive rights, in downtown Chicago

Women gathered in downtown Chicago on Sunday to call out the Democratic Party.

Protesters claimed the federal government has failed on several key issues, including reproductive rights, ending the war between Israel and Hamas and criminalizing immigrants.

Over a dozen grassroots organizations converged on Federal Plaza. Collectively, they believe the Democratic Party has positioned itself as an ally of the women's movement, but "has only been a party that has exacerbated issues for women and LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. and around the world."

The groups are raising these demands as they prepare to march during the DNC in Chicago come August.