Women targeted in carjackings on the South Side: police

Five carjackings were recently reported in South Side neighborhoods.

In each incident a woman is either sitting inside her vehicle or is just outside the vehicle when she is approached by one to four men wearing black masks, who demanded her keys and drove off, Chicago police said in a community alert. In two of the robberies someone flashed a black gun.

The carjackings happened:

About 10 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 4300 block of South King Drive;

About 9:10 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 4100 block of South Vincennes Avenue;

About 2:45 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 400 block of East 48th Place;

About 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 4700 block of South Woodlawn Avenue; and

About 11:45 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 4800 block of South King Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.