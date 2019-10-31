Women walking alone robbed in Lincoln Park: police

Chicago police are warning Lincoln Park women about a series of robberies in October in the North Side neighborhood.

In each incident, a female victim walking alone is approached by two or three robbers who take her cellphone or purse before fleeing, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In one incident, the robbers threaten to shoot the victim, but no weapon is ever seen.

These robberies happened:

About 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 2300 block of North Janssen Avenue;

5:45 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 2000 block of North Sheffield Avenue;

About 12:45 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 1700 block of North Sheffield Avenue;

1:45 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 900 block of West Concord Place, police said.

The suspects were thought to be two males in their late teens, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.