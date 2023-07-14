Man intentionally strikes Cook County Sheriff's deputy with his Dodge Challenger: prosecutors

An 18-year-old Wood Dale man has been arrested for allegedly striking an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy with his vehicle on Wednesday.

Around 12:41 a.m., Itasca police responded to the 300 block of N. Elm Street for a report of a person struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy in full uniform had just parked his patrol vehicle when he heard a loud Dodge Challenger about 60 yards away.

The deputy shined his flashlight at the Dodge, at which point prosecutors say the driver revved his vehicle's engine and drove directly at the deputy.

The Dodge struck the deputy, which caused the officer to go on the hood of the car.

While the deputy was on the hood, the driver allegedly accelerated his vehicle. After a few seconds, the deputy jumped off the hood and the Dodge fled the scene.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released later in the day.

An investigation identified 18-year-old Eliaz Lopez as a suspect in the incident. He was taken into custody later that same day at his home in Wood Dale.

Eliaz Lopez | Provided

"The allegations that Mr. Lopez intentionally drove his vehicle directly at a uniformed deputy, striking him with his vehicle, and continued to accelerate with the deputy on the hood of the vehicle are outrageous," Berlin said. "The type of blatant attack on law enforcement alleged in this case will be vigorously prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are all thankful that the deputy involved in this incident was not seriously injured," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

Lopez has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated battery to a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, and aggravated battery.

His bond was set at $2 million. He's next due in court on Aug. 11.