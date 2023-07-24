Woodlawn community raises concerns over safety, loitering near migrant shelter

Neighbors in Woodlawn are expressing growing concerns over loitering and safety issues surrounding a nearby migrant shelter.

The facility, located at the former Wadsworth Elementary School on 64th and South University Avenue, is currently housing about 600 asylum seekers.

Opened earlier this year by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the shelter has become a point of contention for some members of the community.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

According to residents, there have been reported confrontations between the migrants and local community members, leading to heightened anxieties about safety in the area. Neighbors are now demanding an official update from Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration regarding the shelter's operational timeline and the security measures being implemented for the growing number of temporary shelters across town.

In response to the mounting concerns, a Woodlawn community meeting has been scheduled for Monday at the Apostolic Church on 63rd and South Dorchester. The meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m., aims to provide a platform for community members to voice their worries and seek clarifications from local authorities.