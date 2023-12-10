Fire reported at high-rise apartment building in Woodlawn

A fire broke out at a high-rise apartment building Sunday night on Chicago's South Side.

The building is located at 64th and Stoney Island in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department says the flames were in a chute of the 21-story building, causing smoke to spread to multiple floors.

The fire has now been extinguished, and an investigation is underway.

Evacuated residents are being offered assistance with a warming bus.