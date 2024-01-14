Woodlawn shooting: Man dies after being shot while walking on sidewalk

A man has died from his injuries after being shot in Woodlawn and police are still looking for the suspect.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of E. 67th Street.

A 38-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when another man fired gunshots in his direction, according to police.

The victim was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his wounds, police say.

No arrests have been made in this case and the investigation continues.