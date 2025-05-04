Several Woodridge businesses burglarized early Sunday, police say

The Brief Several businesses in west suburban Woodridge were burglarized early Sunday morning, police said. The businesses were in close proximity in two separate strip malls along the busy 75th Street corridor. No arrests have been made in connection with the burglaries.



Several businesses in west suburban Woodridge were burglarized early Sunday morning.

The burglaries took place along the busy 75th Street corridor, according to the Woodridge Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to 1001 West 75th Street a little before 5 a.m. for a report of a commercial burglar alarm.

Police found multiple businesses that had apparently been burglarized including Hair Cuttery, iBoba Bubble Tea, Yankee Candle Company, Elements Massage, and Bath and Body Works.

The businesses all appeared to be in close proximity in the same strip mall.

Then, around 5:12 a.m., officers found more apparent commercial burglaries at 1999 West 75th Street.

The businesses near that address that were burglarized were New Chinese Kitchen, FMB Grocery and there was an attempted burglary at Shanahan’s. Again, the businesses were in the same strip mall.

The Woodridge Police Department is investigating the incident.

What we don't know:

It was unclear how much money or merchandise was taken.

No one is in custody in connection with the burglaries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact the police department at 630-719-4740.