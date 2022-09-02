Woodridge man accused of rear-ending vehicle while under the influence, resulting in the death of teen girl

article

A Woodridge man is accused of rear-ending another vehicle on Interstate 290 while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old girl.

Omar Abdul Raoof, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence involving death.

At about 2:13 a.m. on July 17, Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to the scene of a two-unit motor vehicle fatal traffic crash on I-290 westbound at Kedzie.

When troopers arrived, they discovered that the driver of a red Chevrolet S10, later identified as Raoof, was traveling westbound and allegedly rear-ended a white Buick Le Sabre on the left shoulder.

Raoof was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Buick, Armando Flores, 38, from Chicago, was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Flores was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

A 19-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were passengers in Flores' vehicle and also transported to an area hospital for injuries.

The 14-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and was placed on life-support, police said.

Flores was also charged with two counts of endangering the life of a child.

On July 19, the 14-year-old was pronounced deceased.

On Friday, Raoof was taken into custody and charged for driving under the influence involving death.

He was remanded to the custody of the Cook County Sheriff's Maywood Jail.