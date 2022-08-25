Woodridge man suspected of stealing from Target allegedly attacked responding officer

A Woodridge man is being held on a $250,000 bond for allegedly disarming a police officer when he was confronted at a Target store for reportedly stealing merchandise, officials said.

On Wednesday, Woodridge police responded to a call of retail theft at the Target located on 63rd Street.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he says he observed 29-year-old John Crowder placing two air mattresses into the trunk of a car. The items were valued at $340, officials said.

When the officer approached Crowder, the suspect allegedly kicked the officer's leg out from under him, causing the officer to fall.

As the officer laid on the ground, he pulled out his taser and then Crowder allegedly grabbed the device and threw it across the parking lot.

Crowder then walked away and went to enter his car while ignoring verbal commands from the officer and a second officer who had just arrived at the scene, officials said.

After a brief struggle, Crowder was taken into custody.

John Crowder

"Day in and day out, our officers quietly do their jobs protecting the residents and businesses of DuPage County," Berlin said. "This incident is yet another example of their professionalism and dedication to public safety. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Crowder was charged with disarming a peace officer, aggravated battery to a police officer, retail theft, resisting a police officer causing injury, and criminal damage to government supported property.

His next court appearance is set for Sept. 22, 2022.