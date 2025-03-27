Driver trapped, critically injured in Woodstock semi-truck crash

The Brief A driver is in critical condition after a T-bone crash involving a semi-truck in Woodstock. Emergency crews extricated the trapped driver, who was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Level 1 trauma center. The semi-truck sustained minor damage, its driver declined medical treatment, and the crash remains under investigation.



A driver is in critical condition after a T-bone crash involving a semi-truck in Woodstock, authorities said.

Woodstock Crash Leaves Driver in Critical

What we know:

The crash happened just after noon at the intersection of Route 120 and North Queen Anne Road.

When Woodstock crews arrived, they found a T-bone crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle.

The semi-truck, which was hauling machinery, sustained minor damage in the collision, authorities said. However, the impact trapped the male driver of the other vehicle.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ A driver is in critical condition after a T-bone crash involving a semi-truck in Woodstock, authorities said. (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Emergency crews extricated the driver within 10 minutes. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and then airlifted to a Level 1 trauma center.

The semi-truck driver declined medical treatment.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by the Woodstock Police Department.