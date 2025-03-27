Driver trapped, critically injured in Woodstock semi-truck crash
WOODSTOCK, Ill. - A driver is in critical condition after a T-bone crash involving a semi-truck in Woodstock, authorities said.
What we know:
The crash happened just after noon at the intersection of Route 120 and North Queen Anne Road.
When Woodstock crews arrived, they found a T-bone crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle.
The semi-truck, which was hauling machinery, sustained minor damage in the collision, authorities said. However, the impact trapped the male driver of the other vehicle.
Emergency crews extricated the driver within 10 minutes. He was taken to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital and then airlifted to a Level 1 trauma center.
The semi-truck driver declined medical treatment.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation by the Woodstock Police Department.