Woodstock crash: Elderly man struck by car seriously injured, dog killed

An elderly man was seriously injured and his dog killed when they were struck by a vehicle in Woodstock on Monday.

Around 2:10 p.m., Woodstock authorities responded to the intersection of N. Jefferson Street and E. Judd Street for a pedestrian struck by a car.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they began evaluating the male victim who was on the ground and suffering from serious injuries. A medical helicopter was requested and the man was taken to a Libertyville hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and had no injuries.

The victim's small dog was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Nearby railroad traffic on the Union Pacific line was shut down during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.