Woodstock crash leaves man dead, 3 children critically injured

A man was killed and several others, including three juveniles, were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday in Woodstock, officials said.

Deadly Woodstock crash

What we know:

The crash happened at 3:13 a.m. at Route 14 and Dean Street.

A Mercedes-Benz tried to pass a vehicle pulling a trailer in a no-passing zone when it struck Toyota 4 Runner head-on in the westbound lane of Route 14, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

A Jeep that was traveling behind the Toyota struck the left tire of the car while trying to avoid the initial crash, officials said. The Jeep sustained minor damage in the crash but no one inside was injured.

A 33-year-old Elgin man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 6-year-old boy who was riding in his car was air-lifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe the Elgin man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but that the boy was.

The driver of the Toyota, a 43-year-old man from Wisconsin, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. An 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy who were riding in the Toyota were taken to local hospitals and later air-lifted with life-threatening injuries. A 43-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was also hospitalized with minor injuries. Officials said everyone in the Toyota was wearing seatbelts and airbags were deployed in the car.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said the Mercedes was believed to have been involved in another crash on Route 14 near the Kishwaukee Valley Road intersection prior to this crash.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the man who was killed in the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash and multiple agencies assisted in the crash response.