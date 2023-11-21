Woodstock man found guilty of sexually abusing 2 children he knew

A Woodstock man has been found guilty of sexually abusing two children under the age of 13.

The incidents occurred between May 2012 and April 2014, according to prosecutors. Steven T. Grimmitt knew the victims.

He faces a minimum sentence of 18 years in prison.

Steven T. Grimmitt

"My thanks to the victims for coming forward and seeing this case through. I am grateful they trusted us to seek justice on their behalf. I also want to thank a third victim for showing remarkable strength and testifying about how Mr. Grimmitt abused her many years ago," said Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Rodgers.

Additionally, Grimmitt must register for life as a sex offender. He's next due in court on Jan. 12, 2024.