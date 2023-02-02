Worker stabbed, critically wounded by patron in Brighton Park

A woman was stabbed and critically wounded while working at a business Wednesday night in Brighton Park on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 35-year-old was stabbed several times in the neck and wrist by a patron around 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue, according to police.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.