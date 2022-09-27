Workers trapped in elevator on silo in South Deering: officials
CHICAGO - Emergency crews are responding to reports of two workers trapped on a silo in South Deering.
The workers were reportedly trapped in an exterior elevator of the silo located at 2150 East 130 Street, Chicago fire officials said in a tweet Tuesday morning.
The elevator became stuck approximately 150 feet up the 200-foot silo, but neither worker was experiencing any medical issues as a result of the incident, officials said.
(Chicago Fire Department)
No further information was immediately available.