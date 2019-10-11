World champion female boxer prepares to defend title in Chicago

A Chicago woman has the guts and the glory. She is a small but mighty force, who currently holds the title of Super-Lightweight Champion of the World.

She is fighting to hold onto that title Saturday night at the Wintrust Arena.

Jessica McCaskill’s nickname is “Caskilla.”

"So in my mind I think my last name McCaskill mixed with Godzilla and you have this beast Caskilla,” McCaskill said.

It is all on the line Saturday night: a rematch to hold onto the World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association titles.

A beast and a brainiac outside the ring, McCaskill is an investment banker.

"Usually there's the stereotypes of fighters or any kind of combat sports not having any kind of intelligence or proper communication skills, so people think the only thing they can do is fight,” she said.

If you think this is the toughest fight McCaskill has been in, think again. Summer Lynn is McCaskill's teammate. The two practice in Pilsen at Body Shot Boxing Club.

"Jessica is a big role model with anybody with all ages,” Lynn said.

"I’ve had a lot of obstacles from being homeless as a child and growing up in a single parent family, just going through a lot of poverty issues as a kid,” McCaskill said. “So a lot of things have made me grow up a lot faster and see the world for what it is."

Lynn and McCaskill train kids throughout the week, teaching responsibility and persistence.

"Jessica’s future is as bright as she wants it to be,” said McCaskill’s coach and manager, Rick Ramos. “I think she can do some powerful things not only in the ring but in the community as well."

Tickets for Saturday’s fight at Wintrust Arena start at $40. The event starts at 4 p.m.