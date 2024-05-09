99-year-old war hero Enoch Kanaya honored in Chicago for role in liberating France

Enoch Kanaya, a 99-year-old war veteran from Chicago, is being celebrated for his role in liberating France from occupation.

Kanaya served with 'Charlie' Company during the war, an all-Japanese American unit with an impressive record of battlefield achievements.

He participated in various campaigns in France, including battles along the French-Italian border, and played a vital role in rescuing the First Battalion in October 1944.

For his service, Kanaya earned several U.S. honors, including the Bronze Star Medal.

On Thursday, he added to his accolades as France bestowed upon him the Legion of Honor — the highest distinction for remarkable deeds achieved for France.

The award was established by Napoleon in 1802. Recipients of this honor are named by decree, signed by the President of the Republic.