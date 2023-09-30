World War II veteran Grant Duncan to celebrate 100th birthday in Lincolnshire

Grant Duncan, a World War II veteran, is set to celebrate his 100th birthday on October 23.

Enlisting in the United States Marine Corps at 19, Duncan served in the South Pacific, participating in the Guadalcanal, Mariana, and Palau Islands campaigns, which included significant battles like Peleliu and Okinawa. His military role involved intercepting and deciphering Japanese code.

After his service, Duncan achieved an undergraduate degree from Albion College and an MBA from Michigan State University. He held leadership positions in various corporations, including Ford Motor Company and Fiat Allis.

An active athlete in his younger years, Duncan played basketball, tennis, and golf until recently, attributing his long life to staying active.

Grant Duncans USMC enlistment portrait at 19 years old / Grant Duncan today | Provided by family

Duncan is among the few living veterans who served in World War II. He married his high school sweetheart, Norma, who passed away in 1998.

Duncan resides at Sedgebrook Senior Living Community in Lincolnshire and will celebrate with his family on October 22.