World's largest aviation show, featuring 2 Tuskegee Airmen, to kick off in Wisconsin

One of the biggest aviation shows in the world is being held in Chicago's backyard, and it is featuring two of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.

More than a half-million people are expected to travel to Oshkosh, Wisconsin this week for the world’s largest aviation show.

One of the biggest attractions is the chance to meet two American heroes, part of one of the most important chapters in World War II history.

George Hardy is 96-years-old. Charles McGee is 101. They are both getting the rock star treatment because they are two of the original famed Tuskegee airmen – a special division of African American pilots trained in Tuskegee, Alabama starting in 1941 when the United States military was still segregated.

Both Hardy and McGee flew hundreds of combat missions over Europe during World War II, and also in the Korean War and in Vietnam.

They are part of an exhibit called "Rise Above," which is traveling around the country to teach the history of the Tuskegee pilots.

Originally, they were nearly 1,000 Tuskegee pilots. But currently, only eight are still alive.

Both Hardy and McGee said they had to fight on two fronts: the battle against Germany and the war on racism in the United States – the country they were defending.

"We fought against the Germans, then came back here and fought the racial war in this country. Because things were still as rigidly bad as when we left," said George Hardy.

"There's so (many) things we need to pass on to the young folks who are our country's future," said Charles McGee.