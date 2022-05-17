Pair wounded in drive-by shooting outside Chicago convenience store

Two people were shot while leaving a convenience store Monday night in the Logan Square neighborhood.

A 51-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were exiting a convenience store around 10:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone inside a black SUV traveling eastbound started shooting, police said.

The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Humboldt Park Health. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was transported to Community First Hospital, according to officials

They were both listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.