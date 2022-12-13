Wounded man flees to Humboldt Park grocery store after shooting

A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side Tuesday afternoon.

The man was traveling in a vehicle in the 700 block of North Sawyer Avenue when a gunman fired shots about 1:12 p.m., Chicago police said.

After the shooting, the victim fled into a nearby Aldi grocery store at 800 North Kedzie Avenue before responding officers arrived, according to police.

He sustained a graze wound to the left arm but refused medical treatment, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No arrests were made and Area Four detectives are investigating.