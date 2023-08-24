Wrightwood shooting leaves 23-year-old man dead

A man was gunned down Thursday morning in the Wrightwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 23-year-old was walking on the sidewalk just after midnight when someone approached him and started shooting in the 8200 block of South Albany Avenue, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times in the head and shoulder and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.