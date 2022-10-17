Wrigleyville kidnappings, robbeires: Chicago police issue warning

A crime alert on Chicago’s North Side, as people are being victimized in Wrigleyville.

The alarming crimes happened near Wrigley Field over the weekend.

Three people were robbed after they got into strangers’ cars. In two of those incidents, the victims were forced to ride along.

The incidents happened very early Sunday morning.

In the 3400 block of North Clark, police say a 27-year-old man was walking after midnight when two men forced him into a gray sedan at gunpoint. They drove him around for a bit, robbed him and let him out.

Another similar incident occurred when a 23-year-old man, on Addison near the ballpark, was also told to get in a gray sedan. His wallet and phone were stolen, and he was let out in the area.

None of the victims were hurt.

If you know anything about these kidnappings or the suspects, up to three men involved, you’re urged to call Chicago police.