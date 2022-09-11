Wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park

Two people were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Lincoln Park early Sunday.

Police say the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when a man in a white sedan entered the northbound lane traveling south.

The man hit a man in a silver sedan head on.

The driver of the white sedan was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with blunt force trauma to the body in critical condition. He died from his injuries a shot time later.

The driver of the silver car also suffered blunt force trauma and the vehicle caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation and no further details were made available at this time.

