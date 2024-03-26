Wrong-way crash on Kennedy Expressway ramp injures driver

A driver was injured after driving the wrong way down the Kennedy Expressway and crashing into a garbage truck Tuesday morning on Chicago's North Side.

The driver was traveling southbound on the northbound exit ramp to Armitage Avenue around 5:48 a.m. when it struck a garbage truck head on, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries. There is no word on if the garbage truck driver was hurt.

No further information was provided.