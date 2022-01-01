Wrong-way driver crash kills 3 on Eisenhower Expressway Saturday
ILLINOIS - A wrong-way crash killed three people on I-290 early Saturday, according to Illinois State Police.
Police said around 5:13 a.m., a two car crash on I-290 near Mannheim Road occurred.
One driver was in one vehicle, and two were in the other. All lanes on the interstate were closed for an investigation around 5:30 a.m.
Traffic was diverted to Mannheim Road.
Advertisement
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information is available at this time, police said.