Wrong-way driver on I-80 accused of driving drunk while fleeing from troopers: state police

A 20-year-old woman is facing felony charges for allegedly fleeing from police after driving drunk in the wrong lanes of Interstate 80 Friday in the southwest suburbs.

Jazmine Chambers, of Chicago, was seen driving a yellow Kia west in the eastbound lanes of I-80 about 2:30 a.m., and exited at Rt. 30, according to Illinois State Police.

Chambers slowed down but refused to come to a stop when state troopers began to follow her, and struck a curb that damaged one of her tires, state police said.

When troopers eventually stopped her vehicle near Haven Avenue and Gear Drive in New Lennox, Chambers hit a squad car, state police said. The car suffered minor damage, but no injuries were reported.

Chambers was taken into custody and charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and driving under the influence of alcohol, state police said.