Wrong-way driver strikes car, crashes into building in Burnside

A wrong-way driver ran into another car and crashed into a building Friday morning in the Burnside neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The vehicle was going southbound in a northbound lane around 3 a.m. when it hit a vehicle and then crashed into a building in the 9000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition. The wrong-way driver was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the integrity of the building that was struck.

The wrong-way driver has been issued multiple traffic citations.