Wrong-way rollover crash in Joliet sends multiple to hospital

A wrong-way driver struck two cars, causing a rollover crash in suburban Joliet Friday, according to police.

Multiple people were transported to a local hospital after a crash just before 7 p.m., on Caton Farm Road and Northwest Frontage Road.

Police said a pickup truck driven by a 30-year-old Oswego man was driving westbound on Caton Farm Road, approaching the intersection at Northwest Frontage Road, when he crossed into the eastbound lanes – striking an eastbound vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Plainfield woman.

The pickup truck continued westbound in the eastbound lanes of Caton Farm Road, and struck a second eastbound vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Channahon woman head-on, causing this vehicle rollover, police said.

The driver of the pickup was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver and a 15-year-old girl passenger of the vehicle that rolled over were transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.