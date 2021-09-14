Wu-Tang Clan foundation helps cleanup Chicago streets
CHICAGO - The Wu-Tang Clan is no stranger to collaboration.
Now, they are teaming up with some local organizations to help clean up the streets of Chicago.
The Wu-Tang Clan is from New York, but their foundation focuses much of its energy in Chicago.
The co-director of the foundation, Tareef Michael, told FOX 32 he believes when people take pride in their communities, they help to improve the conditions.
The Wu-Tang Foundation is teaming up with the real estate group "At Properties" to host a neighborhood cleanup event Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in West Roseland, Washington Park and Auburn Gresham.
"My involvement started about 4 years ago after seeing a little girl being killed in the crossfire of the violence taking place in Chicago. And as far as this weekend, it just came up with an idea where I feel that when we start to value our communities more, then we'll start to value each other," said Michael.
They are also hosting a race against gun violence at the end of this month. It will be a virtual event.
You can sign up for the cleanup and run at stridesforpeace.org/event.