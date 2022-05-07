WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch arrested for deadly DUI wreck in March, police say

Ormond Beach Police arrested WWE Hall of Famer, Tammy "Sunny" Sytch, on Friday night at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach for her involvement in a deadly traffic crash in March.

According to officers, Tamara Lynn Sytch was believed to be under the influence when she crashed with Julian Lasseter on US-1 on March 25th. Lasseter was taken to the hospital, where he died that same day.

The release says toxicology results of Sytch's blood determined her blood-alcohol level shortly after the time of the crash to be three and a half times the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle at 0.28 g/100mL.

Sytch is charged with multiple offenses, including one count of DUI causing death. She was released on bond.