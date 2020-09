Service was suspended Thursday on the Yellow Line in Skokie because of a “medical emergency” on the tracks, the CTA said.

Trains were stopped because of a medical emergency near the Oakton station, the transit agency said in an alert about 7:45 p.m.

Service resumed with delays by 8:40 p.m., the CTA said.

Skokie police did not immediately respond to a request for details about the emergency.