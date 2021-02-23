Yellow, Purple line service disrupted again for switch problem at Howard

CTA Yellow and Purple lines were running with disruptions Tuesday due to track switching problems at Howard Avenue.

Yellow Line service was completely suspended, while Purple Line trains were operating between only between Linden and South Boulevard, the transit agency said in an alert.

The issue was first reported about 12:20 p.m. by the Chicago Transit Authority.

Both lines experienced another hours-long suspension a week ago after more than a foot of snow fell on Chicago, causing switch problems at Howard.

On Monday, Yellow Line trains were suspended after a "train incident" at Skokie.