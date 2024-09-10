World’s biggest bounce park opens at Yorktown Center

Laughter filled the air at Yorktown Center on Tuesday morning thanks to the opening of FUNBOX – a giant inflatable attraction located in the mall parking lot.

The 25,000-square-foot attraction is part of a larger plan to revitalize the shopping center and attract families.

Yorktown Center is in the midst of a redevelopment project. Over the next few years, the shopping center will welcome a community open park, an additional 90-unit residential community, and Tapville, a craft beer and cider franchise.

"It’s just a great way for the community to come together," said Amir Matarieh, the FUNBOX general manager. "As you can see the adults here are having just as much fun as the kids."

FUNBOX is open at Yorktown Center every Friday through Sunday through Nov. 3.

The mall's redevelopment project is expected to be completed within three years.