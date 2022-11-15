Yorktown Mall shooting: Bond denied for man accused of opening fire on group in JC Penny parking lot

Bond was denied for a man accused of opening fire at a shopping mall in west suburban Lombard last week.

Ronald Grundy, a 22-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky, and his alleged accomplice, Jakobi Kinsey, 24, of Chicago, appeared in bond court Monday for the shooting, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Both men have been charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a person or vehicle and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, prosecutors said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Just after 3 p.m. Friday, Lombard police responded to a call of shots fired in the JC Penny parking lot at Yorktown Mall, according to prosecutors.

Three victims, two males and a female, told officers they were walking towards their vehicle when they were approached by Kinsey and Grundy, who was wearing a ski mask. One of the men asked the victims, "you good," prosecutors said.

Defendants (left to right) Ronald Grundy and Jakobi Kinsey. (DuPage County state's attorney's office)

As the group continued walking towards their vehicle, Grundy and Kinsey entered their own car and drove towards the victims. Prosecutors said Grundy then leaned out of the passenger side window and fired multiple shots at the victims, striking the female in the arm.

She was transported to a local hospital where she underwent surgery to remove the bullet.

"Thankfully, the injury sustained by the victim does not appear to be life-threatening," DuPage County state's attorney's Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Officers processing the scene at Yorktown Mall located five spent 9mm shell casings, prosecutors said.

Authorities took Kinsey into custody on Saturday in Chicago and Grundy was arrested Monday at an address in Cook County, according to prosecutors.

"With the holiday shopping season just beginning, the allegations that these two defendants opened fire in the middle of the afternoon in the parking lot of a popular mall demonstrates a complete and utter disregard for public safety and the rule of law," Berlin said.

Grundy is due in court on Dec. 1 for arraignment.

Kinsey's bond was set at $1 million on Monday, and his arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 2.