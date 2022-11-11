Report of shots fired near Yorktown Center shopping mall, police investigating

Lombard police are investigating after a report of shots fired near the Yorktown Center shopping mall.

According to village officials, there is a police presence in the parking areas of the mall and on Ring Road.

Police have determined there is no active threat to public, officials said.

The mall remains open and operations are uninterrupted.

The village says an update will be provided once the area is clear.

The investigation is ongoing.