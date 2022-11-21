You can now get rid of dead light strings in an environmentally friendly way --- here's how

It's the curse of every Christmas decorator — dead light strings.

But now — you can get rid of them in an environmentally friendly way.

Wheaton is taking dead lights for recycling.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

You can drop them at the city's public works storage facility on Liberty Drive through Jan. 20.

They're open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

The program is for light strings only, and you're asked to bring them in unboxed.