Young children hospitalized after being pulled from Tippecanoe River

Two young children and two adults were hospitalized after going into a river Saturday morning in northwest Indiana.

A 1-year-old and a 5-year-old were playing outside around 10:50 a.m. when they went into the Tippecanoe River, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Family members heard the 5-year-old call for help and went in the river to retrieve them.

The two children and two family members were transported to Pulaski Memorial Hospital. The 1-year-old was then transported to Riley Children's Hospital where they were listed in critical condition.