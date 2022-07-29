Young girl found wandering alone in Chicago, police seek family

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a child found wandering alone Friday afternoon on the Southeast Side.

According to CPD, the young girl was found around 12:45 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police say the girl is between the ages of two and seven.

The girl was in good health and showed no signs of abuse or neglect, police said.

The girl was wearing a size 6x in clothing but no shoes, according to police. She weighs 44 pounds and is 44 inches tall.

Young girl found wandering alone in Chicago on July 29, 2022 | Chicago Police Department

Police believe the child is Black or bi-racial.

She also has a birthmark on her left knee and one on her right-side rib cage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or contact police detectives at 312-747-8274.