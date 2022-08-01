Young Indiana police officer shot, killed during traffic stop

Charges were expected to be filed Monday in the shooting death of a young Indiana police officer.

Noah Shahnavaz, 24, was conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning in the town of Elwood when he got out of his squad car and was shot several times.

The officer was flown to an Indianapolis hospital where he died.

Shahnavaz was with the department for 11 months and was a five-year Army veteran.

The suspect has been identified as Carl Roy Webb Boards II. He is in custody.