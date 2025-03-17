Victim, likely teen, shot and killed on Chicago’s West Side, police say
CHICAGO - A young male victim was found dead of a gunshot wound on the city’s West Side early Monday morning.
The victim was found in the 1500 block of South Kildare Avenue in North Lawndale a little after 2 a.m., according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Officers discovered him unresponsive and on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.
Paramedics were requested. They arrived to treat the victim, but he was pronounced dead on scene via Stroger Hospital.
What we don't know:
No one is in custody in connection with the death.
Police did not identify the victim or give a specific age but said he was appeared to be a teenager.
Area detectives are investigating.