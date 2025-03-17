Victim, likely teen, shot and killed on Chicago’s West Side, police say

A young male victim was found dead of a gunshot wound on the city’s West Side early Monday morning.

The victim was found in the 1500 block of South Kildare Avenue in North Lawndale a little after 2 a.m., according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers discovered him unresponsive and on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics were requested. They arrived to treat the victim, but he was pronounced dead on scene via Stroger Hospital.

What we don't know:

No one is in custody in connection with the death.

Police did not identify the victim or give a specific age but said he was appeared to be a teenager.

Area detectives are investigating.