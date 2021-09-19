Young man who drowned in Lake Michigan near Evanston identified
EVANSTON, Ill. - The young man pulled out of Lake Michigan near Evanston on Saturday has been identified.
Hussin Abdul-Samad, 21, vanished off Clark Street Beach on Saturday afternoon.
Rescuers realized that he was missing when they pulled three other people out of the water. Abdul-Samad's belongings were on the beach, but there was no sign of him.
He was found about 8 hours later.
The National Weather Service had warned that Lake Michigan was unsafe for swimming on Saturday, with high waves and dangerous rip currents.
