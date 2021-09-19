Expand / Collapse search

Young man who drowned in Lake Michigan near Evanston identified

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Evanston
Body found by crews searching for missing swimmer in Lake Michigan off Evanston

The man's body was found late Saturday night, after an all-day search. Nate Rodgers reports.

EVANSTON, Ill. - The young man pulled out of Lake Michigan near Evanston on Saturday has been identified.

Hussin Abdul-Samad, 21, vanished off Clark Street Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Rescuers realized that he was missing when they pulled three other people out of the water. Abdul-Samad's belongings were on the beach, but there was no sign of him.

He was found about 8 hours later.

The National Weather Service had warned that Lake Michigan was unsafe for swimming on Saturday, with high waves and dangerous rip currents.

