Young man who drowned in Lake Michigan near Evanston identified

The young man pulled out of Lake Michigan near Evanston on Saturday has been identified.

Hussin Abdul-Samad, 21, vanished off Clark Street Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Rescuers realized that he was missing when they pulled three other people out of the water. Abdul-Samad's belongings were on the beach, but there was no sign of him.

He was found about 8 hours later.

The National Weather Service had warned that Lake Michigan was unsafe for swimming on Saturday, with high waves and dangerous rip currents.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP