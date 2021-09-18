Search for person who may have vanished in Lake Michigan

article

The search continued on Saturday afternoon for someone who may have gone missing in Lake Michigan.

The search is happening at Clark Street Beach in Evanston.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, three people were rescued from the high waves.

Crews also found a pile of clothes and an ID for another person. That person has not been located, and that's why the lake is being searched – in case they went in and didn't come out.

Lake Michigan waves were high on Saturday. The National Weather Service had warned on Friday night that anyone entering the water from Waukegan all the way to Indiana Dunes would be at high risk.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

