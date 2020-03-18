Young suburban mother documents coronavirus treatment

Tia Davis is a working mom and wife. She has 3 teens and a 4-year-old.

Davis started having chills, headaches, fever and eventually couldn’t breathe.

She ended up at the University of Chicago Hospital where she recorded a Facebook Live inside while in isolation.

“It does make you look at life a little bit differently,” she said. “It did hurt to see people joke about it, corona this, corona that."

The Facebook Live has over one million views.

The Hazel Crest resident had no health issues and traveled to New Orleans in late February.

In early March, she started to feel sick. She thought it was from working so hard.

She visited south suburban twice, went to emergency care, back to south suburban and eventually her primary doctor sent her to University of Chicago where she was tested for coronavirus.

The results were sent to the CDC and came back positive. Still, doctors tell her it’s a mystery of how she got coronavirus.

Her friends that joined her on the trip aren’t sick. She’s now home on a mandatory quarantine stuck in her bedroom, her family is quarantined in a different part of the house.

Doctors expect the virus to pass through Davis’ system, but for now, she still has shortness of breath and is getting assistance with an oxygen tank.

The entire family will remain quarantined. No one else that Davis had contact with has coronavirus.