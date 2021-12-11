Young woman found shot dead inside apartment in Chicago

Police have opened an investigation after a woman was found shot to death inside an apartment Saturday morning in Belmont Cragin.

The woman, 21, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Austin Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Her name hasn’t been released.

Chicago police detectives are investigating.

