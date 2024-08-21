Zion bus crash leaves multiple injured

A crash involving a Pace bus in north suburban Zion has left several people injured, officials said Wednesday.

Zion Fire-Rescue crews responded to the collision at 21st Street and Joppa Avenue, where they found a heavily damaged bus, according to reports. Emergency workers immediately began treating the injured passengers, with multiple ambulances called to the scene.

The exact number of injured was not immediately clear. However, Pace in a statement to FOX 32 said two passengers and two employees were hospitalized.

"Pace’s vehicle was damaged, but I’m not sure of the extent yet," a Pace spokesperson said.

No further information was immediately available. Check back later for updates.