Zion man arrested for stabbing relative, fatally shooting family dog and endangering child: police

A Zion man who is accused of fatally shooting his family's dog, placing a child in a trash can and stabbing another relative in the jaw is now behind bars.

The chaotic chain of events first led Zion police to the area of 31st Street and Gabriel Avenue at 11:15 a.m. Monday.

An 18-year-old victim was found with a stab wound in their jaw and told police it was from a family member, 22-year-old Arthur Scarborough.

The stabbing happened at the family home, located in the 3000 block of Gabriel Avenue.

Police said the victim claimed they also heard gunfire while leaving the home after the stabbing.

The Zion Fire Department treated the victim's wound at the scene, which was deemed non-life-threatening.

Scarborough was seen running through the area when officers located him, according to police. He was also caught adjusting the lid of a nearby garbage can.

Officers opened the garbage can and found a 2-year-old child inside, who was trying to get out safely.

The child was found unharmed and was returned to a family member.

As police tried to take Scarborough into custody, he tried to disarm an officer but was unsuccessful, officials said.

During the investigation, police said Scarborough had consumed "illegal controlled substances" days earlier and was experiencing "significant mental health concerns."

Further investigation revealed that the chaos ensued after Scarborough went into his family's home while armed with a handgun, threatening several of his relatives, police said.

He then shot and killed the family's French bulldog and took the child from the home and put them in the garbage can, according to police.

After his arrest, Scarborough was taken to a medical facility and was under police watch while he was being treated.

Police said he "continued to exhibit erratic behavior and made concerning statements about a desire to harm additional people" while being treated.

Scarborough is facing a slew of charges, which include:

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 Felony

Reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 Felony

Aggravated cruelty to animals, a Class 4 Felony

Several misdemeanors, including domestic battery and child endangerment

He's being held in the Lake County Jail and his first court appearance has not yet been set.