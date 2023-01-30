Zion man charged with DUI after crashing into squad car in Beach Park

article

A man is facing charges after crashing into a Lake County Sheriff squad car Sunday night in Beach Park.

A sheriff's deputy was conducting a traffic stop at 8:20 p.m. near Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road when he was rear-ended by a Chevrolet pickup truck, officials said.

The deputy talked to the driver of the truck, 50-year-old Jesus O. Garcia, and smelled a "strong" odor of alcohol coming from his breath, officials said.

Garcia was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, open transportation of alcohol, resisting a peace officer, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and operating an uninsured vehicle.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Garcia, of Zion, was released on $35,000 recognizance bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15.