Zion man fatally shot at Waukegan sports bar

A man in his 20s was shot to death at Stretch's Sports Bar and Grill in Waukegan early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. officers from the Waukegan Police Department responded to 200 N. Green Bay Rd. for a reported shooting.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. The Waukegan Fire Department transported the victim to Vista Medical Center for treatment, where he died from his injuries.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications have been made, and an autopsy has been completed.

A second victim, a Waukegan man in his 20s, who was not on scene when officers arrived had self-transported to Vista with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on the severity of the incident, the WPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and Major Crime Scene Unit is investigating.

Police say investigators are speaking with a person of interest.

The investigation is open and active and no charges have been filed. No additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the WPD "Tip-Line" at 847-360-9001.